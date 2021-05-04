EU: Social Summit in Porto on 7 May, to translate 20 principles of EU Pillar of Social Rights into action

The Social Summit in Porto on 7 May will be an opportunity to “focus on the best way to implement the European Pillar of Social Rights”. That is the relevance of this long-awaited event that will bring together European leaders and many social partners under the motto “It’s #timetodeliver”. The Summit will be opened by Portuguese Prime Minister and current President of the Council of the European Union, António Costa, and by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. European Parliament President David Sassoli, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, and Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will be reporting on the developments between Götheborg (where the Pillar was officially launched in 2017) and Porto, while EU Commissioner for Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, will present the guidelines to translate the 20 principles set out in that document into action. Three parallel workshops will be held (employment and jobs, skills and innovation, welfare and social protection). Then a final round table will take place with representatives of the social partners and civil society organizations (European Trade Union Confederation, Business Europe, SgiEurope, SmeUnited, Social Platform) alongside the leaders of the European institutions. A series of preparatory events are taking place these days in preparation for the Summit, including a dialogue today between young people and EU Commissioner Nicolas Schmit.