Poland: easing of COVID-19 restrictions. More faithful attending Mass. Restaurants and hotels to reopen soon

As of today, a greater number of faithful will be allowed to attend liturgical celebrations in Poland. Indeed, with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the government has decided to reduce the space required for each person in a church from 20 to 15 square meters, recommending outdoor celebrations. As for First Communions, which are traditionally celebrated in the month of May, most parishes have already planned celebrations in small groups or individual celebrations, in compliance with health regulations. The Archbishop of Katowice, Mgr. Wiktor Skworc, has recently warned that postponing the celebration “into an indefinite future cannot benefit the spiritual good of children”, but hopes the decision “will be made by parents on the parish priest’s advice”. Following the Bishops’ advice, many parishes have doubled or even tripled First Communion celebrations in order to reduce the number of participants present in a church at the same time. Also, shopping malls, museums and art galleries are reopening in Poland today. On 1 May, people have resumed outdoor sports activities, while gyms will reopen on 29 May. Hotels will be allowed to reopen at half capacity on 8 May, while outdoor bars and restaurants, as well as cinemas and theatres, will resume their activities at 50% capacity with social distancing rules on 15 May.