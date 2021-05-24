Luxembourg: Echternach, dancing procession cancelled by pandemic again. Other moments of prayer confirmed

Immagini d'archivio della processione danzante

For the second year in a row, there will not be the traditional dancing procession of Echternach, a religious and cultural event on the UNESCO Intangible Heritage list that takes place every year in this small town of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on Whit Tuesday. Last year, the organisers had to cancel it due to the pandemic, and this year, too, the event had to be cancelled for it involves thousands of pilgrims who join in a prayer of music and dances where social distancing cannot be maintained. “It was a difficult decision to make”, explained the organising committee, who waited until the last moment before cancelling this traditional event for the second time.

Tonight’s celebration in the Basilica in honour of St Willibrord, buried in Echternach, however, will still be held, as well as the celebration for the pilgrims tomorrow at 7:00 and the solemn pontifical mass at 9:00, followed by a concert at 11:30. Those wishing to attend need to book a seat in the Basilica or watch the live streaming on the Archdiocese’s website at www.cathol.lu. Pilgrims will be allowed to visit the Basilica, which remains open all day, but they will only be able to access it individually rather than in groups, as is tradition. Organisers also remind the nostalgic and the passionate that a large collection of videos and photos is available on the website of the Ministry of Culture (www.iki.lu) or on YouTube, “as we joyfully look forward to the dancing procession of 2022”, the organising committee wrote.