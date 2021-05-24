European Council: summit in Brussels today and tomorrow. Italy calls for discussion on coordinated management of migration flows

(Photo SIR/European Council)

Management of migration flows, external relations (Russia, UK), response to pandemic, climate change – these are the main items on the agenda of the European Council that is taking place physically in Brussels today and tomorrow. The 27 heads of state and government are arriving in the Belgian capital. The summit will start before dinner and will continue until midday tomorrow. In his invitation letter, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, wrote: “As agreed, we will hold a strategic debate on Russia. Russia’s illegal and provocative steps have continued both within EU Member States and beyond, most recently with the so-called ‘unfriendly states’ list”. “We will also address relations with the UK following the entry into force of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement on 1 May 2021. This agreement, as well as the Withdrawal Agreement and its Protocols, should be fully and effectively implemented, in the interests of a mutually beneficial relationship and close partnership. This includes ensuring that the UK respects the principle of non-discrimination among Member States”. The hottest topic, however, will be migration: the Italian government has called for a debate on a coordinated management of flows, as well as on the root causes of migration and on relations with countries of origin and transit.