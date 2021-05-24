EuroEuropean Council: summit in Brussels today and tomorrow. Digital COVID Certificates on the agendapean Council: summit in Brussels today and tomorrow. Digital COVID Certificates on the agenda

Tomorrow, the European Council will again address the pressing issues of COVID and climate. “On COVID-19, we are entering a new phase as the pace of vaccinations is increasing across the EU – Charles Michel continued in his invitation letter to the 24-25 May meeting – and we seek to prepare for a reopening ahead of the summer”. The “recent agreement on the Digital COVID Certificates is a welcome step. We should continue our coordinated approach to facilitate free movement throughout the EU. It is nevertheless of utmost importance that we maintain our vigilance regarding new variants and that we are prepared to take action as necessary”. Michel went on to remark: “We should also discuss international solidarity in fighting the pandemic. As a leading vaccine producer, exporter and contributor to COVAX, the EU is at the forefront of efforts to help meet global needs. We should now address how, and to what extent, we can further step up our sharing of vaccines with the rest of the world”. Last but not least, the summit will focus on climate change-related issues. The meeting of the 27 leaders will start at 7pm tonight with the usual exchange of views with the President of the European Parliament. The resumption of work is scheduled for 9:30 tomorrow morning.