EU Commission: new trade strategy. Dombrovskis, “supporting recovery, green and digital transformations”

A trade strategy inspired by the concept of “open strategic autonomy” that can contribute to the economic recovery through support for the green and digital transformations with “a renewed focus on strengthening multilateralism and reforming global trade rules to ensure that they are fair and sustainable”. The strategy was announced by the European Commission today and Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, said: “The challenges we face require a new strategy for EU trade policy. We need open, rules-based trade to help restore growth and job creation post-COVID-19”. Equally, the “trade policy must fully support the green and digital transformations of our economy and lead global efforts to reform the WTO. It should also give us the tools to defend ourselves when we face unfair trade practices”. And he added: “We are pursuing a course that is open, strategic and assertive, emphasising the EU’s ability to make its own choices and shape the world around it through leadership and engagement, reflecting our strategic interests and values”.