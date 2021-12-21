Romania: Orthodox Patriarch Daniel, Christmas message calling for solidarity and generosity. “Responsible for one’s own health and that of others”

(foto basilica.ro)

“The Incarnation of the Son of God reveals to us the truth according to which God’s almighty love is humble and generous”, Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church says in his pastoral letter for Christmas. This love, he explains, which “is the foundation and heart of the Christian faith”, also calls every man to a humble and generous attitude. “Especially in these times of health and economic crisis, there is a pressing need to help those in difficulty”, the Orthodox Patriarch continues, inviting the faithful to be merciful and generous, and those who are poor to “be at least generous in compassion and solidarity”. “The current pandemic – he adds – has brought much suffering, illness, depression and death to Romania and to the whole world. Let us pray fervently to God for a swift end to the pandemic, so that we can live and work freely. Indeed, we have full confidence in the power of prayer and a great deal of responsibility for our own health and that of others”. Furthermore, as we approach the New Year, the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church invites everyone to thank God “for the gift of life and health, which must be preserved and supported with so much care, humility and wisdom, for our own good, that of our family and that of the society in which we live. Let us show merciful love and solidarity to all the sick, and also a lot of gratitude to the doctors who treat them and restore their health”. On 25 December, Patriarch Daniel will celebrate the Christmas Mass at the Patriarchal Cathedral of Bucharest.