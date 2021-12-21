EU Commission: cooperation with partner countries and regions around the world. 26 billion for fighting Covid, climate, social inclusion

The Commission has adopted the Multiannual Indicative Programmes (MIPs) of Global Europe setting out priority areas for cooperation with partner countries and regions around the world for 2021-27. The programming also includes the financial allocation for 2021-2024 (country level) and for 2021-2027 (regional level) that will support this cooperation for a total of almost €26.3 billion. “The adoption of the country and regional MIPs “will significantly contribute to climate actions, social inclusion and human development”, to address “migration and forced displacement, and to achieve gender and biodiversity targets”, the Commission said in a statement. High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said: “We need to match our words with actions. The investments under the Global Europe programme will ensure that the EU delivers on its political priorities and effectively addresses the needs of our partner countries and regions, ranging from sustainable peace, security and stability to global challenges, such as tackling COVID-19 and the fight against climate change”. The EU, he stressed, “remains the world’s largest donor of development and humanitarian aid and we will continue to stand up for a fairer and more prosperous future around the world”.