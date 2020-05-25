COVID-19 Coronavirus: EU Parliament, May 27 Plenary with von der Leyen outlining Recovery Fund

The EU Recovery Package – this is the only item on the agenda of the European Parliament’s plenary session this week. On Wednesday, 27 May, a brief meeting will take place from 13.30 to 15.00 during which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will outline the Multiannual Financial Framework and Recovery Fund proposals and will discuss them with MEPs working in remote mode. Tomorrow, Tuesday 26 May, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs will discuss the next steps towards the Conference on the Future of Europe and the role of the European Parliament. In their 17 April resolution, MEPs called for the Conference to be convened as soon as possible, stressing that the EU “should engage directly with citizens to bring about a profound reform of the Union”. During the week, several committee meetings will address various aspects of the pandemic: its impact on contract and cross-border workers; the future of EU tourism; COVID-19 in developing countries; economy and state aid; and the impact on security and defence.