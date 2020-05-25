Coronavirus Covid-19: pandemic, music and Bible, a blessing sung by the world’s choirs

In this time of lockdown, a blessing sung by virtual, often ecumenical, choirs has become a thread that has joined together and supported believers in many parts of the world. In America, South Africa, the United Kingdom, America Latina, Hawaii, and now even in Sweden, videos have been produced and posted on YouTube where the same blessing from the Bible (Book of Numbers) is sung in different languages: “The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace”. Such videos have been viewed thousands and thousands of times. There is also a version sung by American, English and New Zealand children together. The Swedish version, which has been online since last Saturday and has already been viewed more than 57 thousand times, is preceded by a blessing, said by the leaders of the country’s main churches and sung by people from 100 different choirs of churches of all denominations. All this began back in April, when singers from different churches of Pittsburgh, USA, sang a blessing for their city.