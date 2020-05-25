COVID-19 Coronavirus: EU buildings providing shelter to 100 vulnerable women and hot meals to the needy

Photo SIR/European Parliament

“We are all involved in an emergency which touches people’s lives. This crisis must push all of us, including the institutions, to set a good example”, European Parliament President David Sassoli said, commenting on the initiatives sponsored by the institution during the pandemic to meet specific requests and needs in the three cities where the EP is based, that is, Brussels, Strasbourg and Luxembourg. Thanks to its logistical services, the European Parliament provides about 7,000 meals per week in Brussels, since 14 April, distributed in collaboration with various charitable associations. Parliament has also started to deliver meals for medical staff at Saint Pierre Hospital. In addition, 100 vulnerable women have been offered a shelter on EP premises. In Strasbourg, Parliament cooperates with the local Red Cross providing 500 meals a day, seven days a week, for people in need. In agreement with the Prefecture du Bas-Rhin, a COVID-19 screening centre opened in the European Parliament’s Louise Weiss Building in Strasbourg on 11 May. In Luxembourg, Parliament cooperates with the local associations Abrigado, Caritas and Red Cross, providing 500 meals a day, seven days a week, for people in need. Booths with glass windows used for external missions have also been provided to a nursing home in Bettembourg to allow the residents to see their relatives, after long weeks of confinement, without the risk of contamination.