EU: Commission presents “Strategy with Africa”. Borrell, “we need each other”

Bruxelles: Josep Borrell Fontelles (photo SIR/European Commission)

(Brussels) “Today’s Strategy with Africa is the roadmap to move forward and bring our partnership to the next level. Africa is the European Union’s natural partner and neighbour. Together we can build a more prosperous, more peaceful and more sustainable future for all”. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this on the day when Brussels proposed the basis for a new “Strategy with Africa”. The communication sets out “proposals to intensify cooperation through partnerships in five key areas: green transition; digital transformation; sustainable growth and jobs; peace and governance; and migration and mobility”. Based on this document, Europe “will engage discussions with African partners towards a new joint strategy to be endorsed at the European Union – African Union Summit in October 2020”. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, added: “A part of Europe’s future is at stake in Africa. To face our common challenges, we need a strong Africa, and Africa needs a strong Europe. There is everything to gain from reinforcing our already very strong partnership in areas such as peace and stability, poverty and inequalities, terrorism and extremism. Both our continents need each other to achieve a common ambition: a better world based on a rules-based international order”.