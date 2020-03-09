COVID-19 Coronavirus: Germany, media coverage of the epidemic. Süddeutsche Zeitung, schools closed in Bavaria. Bild, first redundancies

The number of infections exceeds 1,112, with the first death linked to COVID-19 confirmed this morning: these are the infection figures in Germany according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, which however gives prominence to Germany’s decision to accept all unaccompanied minors at the Greek-Turkish border. The Munich newspaper reports on the closure of the first schools in Bavaria, the most affected Länder after North Rhine-Westphalia, in an attempt to contain the outbreak. The first lay-offs caused by the virus outbreak are making the headlines in the Bild, together with today’s decision by the Paris Prefecture to hold the Champions League match scheduled for Wednesday, 11 March, in Paris between PSG and Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors. But The Frankfurter Allgemeine has great news for football fans: they will be admitted to watch the last-16 tie between RB Leipzig and Tottenham on Tuesday. The live-blog of the Frankfurt newspaper writes about the panic buying of (rationed) cleaning products and the recommendations to wear gloves when using electric scooters in the city.