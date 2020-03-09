Coronavirus Covid-19: meeting between Prime Minister Johnson and his Ministers to decide whether to take measures like those taken in Italy

(London) An emergency meeting between the ministers in charge of the issue, this morning, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to decide whether to take measures like those taken in Italy, such as banning mass public gatherings, suspending football matches and other sports events, closing the schools, and encouraging remote work from home. This is the last news about the Coronavirus in the United Kingdom, after a man in his 60s with severe diseases, just back from Italy, became the country’s first victim of Covid-19. The British government is thinking of moving on from the so-called “containment phase” to that of “delaying the spread of the virus”, which must first be approved by the country’s most important public health experts, professor Chris Whitty and sir Patrick Vallance, who will be at the meeting with the Prime Minister. In the meantime, the number of infected people has risen from 209 to 278 between Saturday and Sunday, the fastest increase in the disease since the first case was diagnosed in the United Kingdom in early February. Basically, this will put an end to the rumours that ran in the United Kingdom, which defined the measures taken in Italy as “excessive”, with our country’s attitude judged as more motivated by panic than by an actual emergency. According to the BBC, it is by now “clear that the virus is spreading within the community”, and new measures must be absolutely be taken.