Germany: “Do not be afraid. God is with you”, ecumenical campaign for Christmas 2020 

In the run-up to Christmas 2020, the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) and the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) are offering the faithful and parishes ecumenical information material on personal, family and community preparation, with a focus on COVID-related issues. The reason behind this initiative is that the communities are small and churches are already shared in many places, without prejudice to the liturgical differences. There is no doubt that this Christmas 2020 will be lived in a different manner. The lockdown experienced during the recent Holy Week has caused the faithful to suffer from the cancellation of celebrations and the restrictions on movement and community participation. In a situation where the ecclesial life will continue to be shaped in a different way, the protestant and Catholic Churches, together, are sending a reassuring, confident and hopeful message for Christmas, aimed – this is the intention – at all people in Germany. The website www.gottbeieuch.de provides a real guide under the motto “Fürchtet euch nicht! Gott bei euch” (“Do not be afraid! God is with you!”). The website also provides materials for the Ecumenical Christmas campaign that can be downloaded by parishes, regional churches, dioceses and volunteers.