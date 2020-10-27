COMECE: Brussels, Mass for Europe cancelled. Card. Parolin to address Bishops’ assembly remotely

The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) announced the cancellation of the Mass for Europe scheduled for Wednesday, 28 October 2020, to mark the 40th anniversary since its establishment. “The decision – a statement from COMECE reads – follows the suspension of all religious services in the region of Brussels as part of a broader set of reinforced measures announced on Saturday 24 October 2020 by the Brussels regional government aimed at slowing or reversing the rise of cases of Covid-19 in the capital of Belgium”. The Mass for Europe was supposed to be celebrated by Card. Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State. Despite this change of plans, Card. Parolin will remotely address the Autumn Assembly of the EU Bishops on that very Wednesday. COMECE “thanks all of those who registered to participate in the Mass for Europe. We will keep you informed on the organisation of a future Mass for Europe and we invite you to already visit SanctuaryStreaming.eu, the online platform offering religious services via streaming from sanctuaries from all over Europe”.