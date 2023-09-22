EU Commission: another 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine. Von der Leyen, “swift assistance and promotion of transformative reforms”

Today, the EU Commission paid out 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine as part of the Macro-financial Assistance package (worth up to 18 billion euros). “With this instrument – a release explains – the EU seeks to help Ukraine cover its immediate funding needs, with stable, predictable and sizeable financial support in 2023”. With today’s payment, Ukraine has so far received €13.5 billion this year under Macro-financial Assistance. “This support will help Ukraine to continue paying wages and pensions, and keep essential public services running, such as hospitals, schools, and housing for relocated people. It will also allow Ukraine to ensure macroeconomic stability and restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in its war of aggression, such as energy infrastructure, water systems, transport networks, roads and bridges.”. President Ursula von der Leyen stated: “Just this year, we paid €13.5 billion to help Ukraine keep hospitals, schools and other services running. Month after month, our continuous support also helps Ukraine paying wages and pensions. This swift and flexible assistance is tailored to the needs of the country, and also promotes transformative reforms in Ukraine. Our commitment to stand by Ukraine is unwavering and we will continue playing our part to rebuild a modern and prosperous country”.