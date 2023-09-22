Romania: 6 million Ukrainians have sought refuge in the country. Mgr Crisan (CER), “recognising and serving Jesus in the vulnerable”

More than ten thousand Ukrainians still cross Romania’s borders daily to escape the horrors of war, according to data from the Romanian Border Police. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the number of Ukrainians who have crossed into and sought refuge in the neighbouring country is over 6.1 million. The Romanian Orthodox Church and the Romanian Catholic Church have been the first institutions to offer help to Ukrainian refugees. “Caritas Bucharest continues providing assistance to 5,400 Ukrainian refugees. The Catholic Church, through its institutions, also continues its assistance programmes in Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Satu Mare, Oradea and Baia Mare”, Marius Cocuț-Forminte, director of Caritas Bucharest Association, told SIR news agency. Also, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Romanian Orthodox Church, for her part, has spent 8.7 million euros on refugee assistance and humanitarian transport. In a message issued to mark the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the Romanian Bishops’ Conference (CER) invites the faithful to reflect and pray for those forced to migrate. Recalling that in the migrant and refugee it is Jesus himself who “knocks on our door”, Mgr Cristian Crişan, president of the Commission for Migrants of the CER, stressed that “our final reward depends on us recognising and serving Jesus in the vulnerable”. And he added: “May our heavenly Mother help us to walk together, to go far and reach our destination”.