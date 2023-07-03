Approfondimenti
EU Commission: Erasmus+, record budget of 402 million. “Unique transnational and innovative educational offer”

The European Commission is supporting cooperation between European universities with a record budget of €402.2 million from the Erasmus+ programme. With the results of the 2023 call announced today, adding another seven European Universities alliances, the Erasmus+ programme features 50 collaborations involving 430 higher education institutions in 35 countries. Each European Universities alliance will receive a funding of up to €14.4 million over four years, the European Commission said today. This cooperation between several institutes and universities is present in all Member States, plus Iceland, Norway, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Turkey. Students can benefit from “a unique transnational and innovative educational offer” and obtain “a degree by combining studies in several European countries”. This “contributes to the international competitiveness of higher education institutions in Europe”. In addition, by partnering with almost 1,700 associated partners among NGO’s, enterprises, local and regional authorities, the 50 European Universities alliances contribute to innovation in European regions.

