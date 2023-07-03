EU: Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine now operational. Von der Leyen, “we will leave no stone unturned to hold Putin and his henchmen accountable”

The International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) started its operations today. It is hosted by the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) in the Hague, the European Commission said in a statement. In particular, the Centre will “investigate Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine” by creating an ad hoc structure, and will facilitate “case building” for future trials. In addition, the Centre will contribute to the “exchange and analysis of evidence gathered” since the start of the war. The Centre, supported by the Commission, is composed of “selected national prosecutors that are already participating in the Joint Investigation Team”. Eurojust will provide operational, legal, financial, and logistical support, including for preserving, storing, and analysing evidence. “Deeply worrying news about deliberate attacks against civilians, including children, have become a cruel daily reminder of the bloodshed that Putin brought back to our continent. Evidence of countless international crimes committed by Russia is piling up. The new international prosecution centre will play a key role in making sure that the perpetrators are brought to justice, including for the crime of aggression. We will leave no stone unturned to hold Putin and his henchmen accountable”, said European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.