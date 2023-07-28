Pope Francis: rainstorms and wildfires in Italy, “making brave and farsighted efforts to face the challenge of climate change”

(Foto ANSA/SIR)

“Heartfelt sympathy with the populations” affected by the rainstorms and wildfires of the last few days, which “show that brave and farsighted efforts need to be made to face the challenge of climate change and responsibly protect the universe, by taking care of our common home”. This is what Pope Francis wrote in a telegram sent – on the Holy Father’s behalf – by cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, to card. Matteo Maria Zuppi, president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference. The Pope calls for “comfort for those who are suffering the consequences of such serious disasters” and “appreciation for those who generously did their outmost in the rescue operations, especially firefighters”.