EU: the European Commission proposes a toy safety directive

The European Commission is proposing a toy regulation directive revising the current rules to protect children from potential hazards, especially harmful chemicals. This has been reported by the European Commission in a statement. “Toys put on the EU market are already among the safest ones in the world”, Brussels claims. The new regulations also aim “at reducing the high number of unsafe toys that are still sold in the EU, especially online, increasing the level playing field between toys manufactured in the EU and imported ones”. Meanwhile, “free movement of toys” within the Single Market will be guaranteed. “This proposal will ensure that children are even more protected when playing with toys, including from harmful chemicals. Enforcement will be stepped up thanks to digital technologies, allowing unsafe toys to be more easily detected, notably at EU borders. As a result, the proposal increases the level playing field for the EU toy manufacturing industry, especially SMEs, by eliminating unfair competition, while further improving the safety of our children”, states the Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton. Finally, the proposal introduces “a Digital Product Passport, which will include information on compliance with the proposed Regulation.