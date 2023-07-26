Wildfires in Greece and Tunisia: EU, “over 490 firefighters and nine planes” sent through the Civil Protection Mechanism to help the 2 countries

The European Commission is supporting Greece and Tunisia, hit by wildfires. Since July 18th, through the Civil Protection Mechanism the EU has sent “over 490 firefighters and nine firefighting planes to Greece and Tunisia”. This has been announced in a statement by the EU Executive. In particular, ten countries (Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Serbia) are contributing to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism’s response to wildfires in Greece. One of the EU’s Liaison Officers is supporting coordination of the operations in Greece and “the EU Copernicus satellite mapping is providing damage assessment” in several areas of the Greek region. Two Canadair planes have been sent to Tunisia. ”The wildfires ravaging the Mediterranean region require an immediate and united response. The European Union, through its Civil Protection Mechanism, stands in full solidarity with and readiness to support the affected countries. Together, we are deploying available resources to fight the fires and protect our citizens and landscapes. I would also like to express my heartfelt sympathy and support to the families and colleagues of the two Greek firefighters who lost their lives yesterday when their firefighting plane crashed on the Greek island of Evia. This is the worst reminder of how first responders put their lives in danger to save others and our environment”, said Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management.