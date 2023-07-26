Shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea: EU, Ombudsman O’Reilly opens an investigation to “clarify the role of Frontex in search and rescue operations”

European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly launches an investigation on her own initiative to “clarify the role of Frontex in search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea in the aftermath of the drowning of hundreds of people off the coasts of Greece on June 14th”. This was reported in a statement by the European Ombudsman, who is coordinating the investigation with the Greek Ombudsman, Andreas Pottakis, on the Adriana. O’Reilly asked to look into the documents “about the responsibilities of Frontex in the rescue of people in distress at sea, including the formal report (Serious Incident Report) on how the events took place with the Adriana and reports on the other recent incidents that led to a remarkable loss of human lives in the Mediterranean Sea”. The investigations are focussing on “the way information about search and rescue operations is shared between Frontex and the national authorities, and whether Frontex has a say in the way such operations are planned or carried out”. In addition, the European Ombudsman will enquire about “the existence of specific rules on the use of video cameras installed on ships during joint operations, and whether Frontex reports on breaches of fundamental rights” with regard to the interactions of the authorities of the EU member states with NGO vessels.