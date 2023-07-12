EU: Culture Moves Europe, the EU Commission providing mobility grants for artists and cultural professionals

Following the first call for personal mobility grants, 1,802 artists and cultural professionals have had the opportunity to go abroad with Culture Moves Europe. This has been announced by the European Commission. The selected applicants live in one of the 40 countries of the Creative Europe programme and will receive travelling and accommodation costs as well as personal funds to come into contact and create art with other artists, take part in non-formal learning or explore the rich cultural heritage in a different country of the Creative Europe programme. Margaritis Schinas, vice president of the EU Commission, stated: “I warmly congratulate all those who have been selected and am looking forward to learning about the projects they will realise. The vast majority of the applications we have received under this call came from the visual and performing arts, followed by the music sector. I would also like to call specifically on the other sectors, on architecture, cultural heritage, design, fashion design, and literary translation: Culture Moves Europe is for all of you, to travel, exchange and create the art and culture Europe is famous for. And I am particularly delighted that more than 130 Ukrainian artists were selected for a grant. Together, let us shape a Europe where art and culture defy war and know no bounds”.

With a 21 million euros’ budget and implemented by the Goethe-Institut, Culture Moves Europe will grant 7,000 subsidies to artists and cultural professionals, as well as organisations that wish to provide artist-in-residence opportunities, until 2025. The next calls for individual mobility and residencies will be out in October 2023.