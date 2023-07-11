Europe and Latin America: Mgr Crociata (COMECE), “Summit is an opportunity to foster peace and a culture of encounter”

Mons. Mariano Crociata (Ph: Cristian Gennari/Siciliani)

Ahead of the Summit between the European Union and CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) on 17-18 July in Brussels, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), together with the Latin American Episcopal Council (CELAM), Caritas Europa and Caritas Latin America and the Caribbean (Caritas LAC), has launched a series of short videos today. The goal is to promote “a partnership that brings concrete benefits to all the people and communities of the two regions while also fostering a more peaceful and fraternal world”. The videos provide concrete recommendations on integral human development and social justice, integral ecology and just energy transition, human mobility and peace. The video campaign is a follow-up to the joint contribution entitled “A partnership of hope for the good of our peoples and a more fraternal world”, developed in April 2023 by COMECE, CELAM, Caritas Europa, and Caritas Latin America and the Caribbean.

In the first video of the campaign, the President of COMECE, Mgr Mariano Crociata, said: “The Church looks to the upcoming EU-CELAC Summit also as an opportunity to foster a partnership for peace – globally, regionally and locally. We hope that decision-makers will not only agree on important steps for renewing multilateral cooperation, but also support local initiatives that address the root causes of violence and organised criminality”. Mgr Crociata added: “It is equally our hope that the future EU-CELAC partnership will prioritise human encounters, promote personal exchanges and bring new opportunities for intercultural and interreligious dialogue and cooperation. We stand ready to contribute to a partnership for peace and a culture of encounter between the peoples of our regions”.