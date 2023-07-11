Council of Europe: Pejcinovic Buric, “let us remember Srebrenica and learn from it”. Nationalism is still a threat

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Today we remember the thousands of men and boys killed solely because of their ethnicity and religion, during the Srebrenica genocide. We pay tribute to their memory, to the lost lives that cannot be replaced, and to the dignity and courage of their families who have lost their loved ones. Their pain and suffering remain real and palpable”, said the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, on the anniversary of the massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and young people during the war in Bosnia on 11 July 1995. “When hate leads to crimes of this kind, it is difficult to find words to express how deep is the lapse in humanity, or how profound is the suffering it causes”, Marija Pejčinović Burić said in Strasbourg. “We should however keep such events at the forefront of our consciousness. Knowing what human beings remain capable of doing to one another reminds us of the profound responsibility to prevent the prejudice, discrimination and violence that have punctuated the history of our continent”. Finally: “at a moment when extreme nationalism is trying to reassert itself in parts of Europe, let us remember the critical importance of dignity, decency and fundamental rights. Let us remember Srebrenica and learn from it”.