World Refugee Day: EU, “thousands risking their lives across deserts and seas in the hope of a better future”

“The journeys of refugees are often full of hardship and danger, with thousands risking their lives across deserts and seas in the hope of a better future”, the European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, said on the occasion of World Refugee Day. The EU “is committed to work on comprehensive action to prevent the loss of life and provide orderly and safe pathways. We are working with EU Member States and international partners on resettlement and complementary pathways that can help scale-up admission places”. The EU resettlement and humanitarian admission scheme was launched by the European Commission on 10 May 2023, kicking off the new pledging exercise for 2024-2025. Finally, “the EU welcomes the upcoming Global Refugee Forum in December 2023 as an important opportunity to better share global responsibility: to be truly effective we must all step up our efforts and work in partnership to address the multiple complex challenges created by forced displacement”.