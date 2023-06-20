World Refugee Day: EU, “step up efforts to ensure the EU remains a place where to find protection and safety”

“Today, more than 110 million people are forcibly displaced around the world. On the occasion of World Refugee Day, we reiterate the EU’s commitment to continue being a leading humanitarian and development donor and to step up our efforts to ensure that the EU remains a place where refugees find protection and safety”, the European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, said in a joint statement. “Globally, the EU is working to help improve the situation of millions of refugees and forcibly displaced persons caught up in conflicts or major humanitarian crises such as those in Afghanistan, Syria, Venezuela, Myanmar, Yemen, South Sudan, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burkina Faso. We deliver life-saving aid including food, shelter, education, health care, as well as livelihood support”. The statement goes on to read: “While the vast majority of those forcibly displaced are outside the EU, we also support significant numbers of refugees in Member States. In particular, with Russia’s war against Ukraine, today Member States are hosting around 4 million people from Ukraine under temporary protection, with more than half being women and children”. The EU also provides “protection and humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons in Ukraine, and we support refugees from Ukraine in the Republic of Moldova”.