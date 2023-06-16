Poland: Lidzbark, Bishops’ plenary assembly about Synod, WYD, Congress of Theology. On Sunday, consecration of Ukraine to the Virgin

Gathered in Lidzbark, in the Warmia region, in the north-east of the country from 12th to 14th June, the Polish Bishops discussed the position of the Bishops’ Conference that should be presented at the Synod’s session in Rome next October. In addition, the prelates were glad to learn of the 20 thousand Polish young people taking part in the forthcoming WYD in Lisbon. After going over the new pastoral programme for 2023-2024, focussed on participation in the ecclesial community, the Bishops addressed the preparations for the 2nd Congress of Practical Theology, due to take place in the second half of September in Lichen and dealing with new policies on the operation of parishes in the country. While assuring of their prayers for the Ukrainian people “that oppose to Russia’s aggression”, especially on Sunday 18th June, when the solemn service for the consecration of Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin will be pronounced in all parishes, the Polish Bishops’ Conference recalled the victims of the “Volhynian massacre” committed in 1943 by the Ukrainians against the Polish population. Wishing that further steps may be made for a reconciliation between Poland and Ukraine, the Bishops received “with hope” the announcement of a joint statement by the president of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, mgr. Stanisław Gądecki, and the Metropolitan Bishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Sviatoslav Shevchuk, which will be signed in Warsaw on 7th July.