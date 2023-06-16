Drugs: EMCDDA, “greater diversity in drug supply and use is giving rise to new challenges for Europe”

“Greater diversity in drug supply and use is creating new challenges for drug policy and healthcare in Europe”. This is the first aspect highlighted by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) on the occasion of the release of the “European Drug Report 2023: Trends and Developments”. The report gives an updated overview of the drug situation in Europe, “exploring key trends and emerging threats”, explained those in charge of the report that was presented in Brussels. “Drug availability remains high across all substance types and the scale and complexity of illicit drug production within Europe continue to grow”. According to the EMCDDA, “people who use drugs are now exposed to a wider range of psychoactive substances, often of high potency and purity. As these may be sold in similar-looking powders or pills, consumers may be unaware of what they are taking”.