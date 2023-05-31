European Commission: Iceland and Norway first non-EU countries to join InvestEU

The European Commission has signed two contribution agreements worth €490 million with Iceland and Norway under the InvestEU programme for projects on sustainable infrastructure; research, innovation and digitisation; and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). They are the first non-EU countries to participate in the programme, the European Commission announced in a statement. Icelandic and Norwegian project promoters “will now be able to apply directly with implementing partners of the InvestEU Fund to receive financing, backed by the programme”. “With Iceland and Norway on board, InvestEU can continue to turn essential investment projects into reality, help bring about the green transition and support the businesses and quality jobs of the future”, said European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis. Along the same lines, European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said: “I am delighted that with these contribution agreements, Iceland and Norway have become our partners in addressing the immense investment needs we face in the coming years”.