“We have agreed on the first-ever transatlantic recommendations on forced labour”, said European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis in a tweet to mark the EU-US Trade and Technology Council in Lulea, Sweden. The agreement “builds on our work to eradicate forced labour from supply chains, along with mandatory due diligence”, he added. Finally, Dombrovskis thanked US Ambassador Katherine Tai and the stakeholders “for their engagement”.