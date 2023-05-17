Council of Europe: Reykjavik Summit. Card. Parolin, “creating a just and lasting peace in Ukraine”

“We cannot passively accept that the war of aggression should continue in that troubled country”, said Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, in his address to the Council of Europe Summit of Heads of State and Government in Reykjavik. According to the Cardinal, “the time for action has come”, and there is a need to “create a just and lasting peace in Ukraine”. Card. Parolin went on to assure that “the Holy See will continue to play its part”.

In his speech via video link last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Our peace formula is the only realistic peace plan”. He then stated: “We are Europeans therefore we are free. We are Europeans therefore we value peace, and we act at 100% of our strength when it comes to defending our way of life”. Zelensky then called for “a special court for the crime of aggression so that those whose minds have given birth to this terror are held accountable”.