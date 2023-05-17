Council of Europe: Reykjavik Summit. Support to the Organization for the protection of human rights and democracy. Appeal for Ukrainian children

(Foto Consiglio d'Europa)

At the Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavik, Iceland, the Heads of State and Government of the Organisation’s 46 member states decided to establish a Register of Damage caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation “as a first step towards an international compensation mechanism”. According to a statement from the Council of Europe, the leaders agreed, in their final declaration, to “strengthen the Council of Europe and its work in the field of human rights, democracy and the rule of law by adopting a declaration on democracy principles, recommitting to the European Convention on Human Rights and developing tools to tackle emerging challenges in the area of technology and the environment”. Member states also adopted a Declaration dedicated to the situation of children, “to ensure the immediate return of children unlawfully transferred and deported by Russian forces”. “All perpetrators of such crimes committed against children should be brought to justice. Assistance should also be provided to member states temporarily hosting Ukrainian children”.