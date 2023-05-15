FAFCE: International Day of Families, calling for donations. “Support the family’s voice in Europe”

To celebrate the International Day of Families, the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE) is making a call for donations. This has been reported by FAFCE in a notice. Since 1997, the Federation has been proactively working in Brussels to “bring the voice of Catholic family associations” from all over Europe. “The efforts of our Federation rely on a small team of professionals in Brussels, many volunteers’ donating their time, and your donations. Each euro we receive is used to promote a family-friendly Europe”, FAFCE points out. “The future of European families is at stake here: not just their freedom of religion and expression, but even their freedom to raise their children according to their own principles and their own conscience. Promoting the beauty of human life in all its dimensions is urgent too”, they insist. FAFCE supports the development of family associations all over Europe, as Pope Francis stated: “This is a valuable service because there is a need for places, meetings and communities where couples and families feel welcomed, accompanied, never alone”. Lastly, the winners of the first FAFCE European Art Contest will be announced later today.