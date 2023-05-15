Czech Republic: nine new priests and nine deacons for the country’s dioceses

This year, nine men will be ordained priests and nine others will be ordained deacons in the Catholic Church in the Czech Republic, according to the official website of the Catholic Church in the Czech Republic www.cirkev.cz. All candidates for ordination come from the Czech Republic. This time, it is the Diocese of Prague that will have the largest number of priestly ordinations – six. The first ordination was conferred by Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus, Karel Herbst, in the church of St. Therese of Lisieux, in the Kobylisy suburb in Prague, on 1 May. On 17 June, four deacons will be ordained priests by the Archbishop of Prague, Mgr. Jan Graubner, in the Cathedral of St Vitus. And on 23 June, the Auxiliary Bishop, Mgr. Vaclav Maly, will administer the Sacrament of Ordination to a Benedictine monk from the Brevnov Monastery. On 17 June, Bishop Pavel Konzbul will ordain a priest and two deacons in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Brno. On 9 July, Mgr. Konzbul will ordain another deacon in his native parish of Brno-Husovice. In the Moravian Diocese of Ostrava-Opava, Bishop Martin David will consecrate a priest at the Divine Saviour Cathedral in Ostrava on 24 June, and a deacon at the Co-Cathedral in Opava on June 17. On the same date, a new priest will be ordained by Bishop Jan Baxant in the Diocese of Litomerice. Two other deacons were consecrated between the Diocese of Hradec Kralove and the Archdiocese of Olomouc. In the latter, the deacon is a Carmelite.