European Commission: €723.000 funding approved for projects run by young people and youth associations to advance green transition

The European Commission will finance 75 projects submitted by young people to promote the green transition under the #EUTeens4Green initiative with €723.000. Each project will receive €10,000, the European Commission announced in a statement. The projects will be carried out by young people (aged 15 to 24) living in 44 regions benefiting from the Just Transition Fund in 21 EU countries. Each project will be run by youth groups or associations until Spring 2024. “The initiative aims to empower youth and increase their participation in the decision-making process for an inclusive green transition”. “Educational workshops and in loco visits in areas in transition” will be organised as well as “green activities, like gardening, farming, and development of circular economy solutions in the food, waste and energy sectors, but also competitions and gaming on green topics”. “The adventure is about to start for these young people, their group of friends and their associations. They will bring fresh energy to schools, local communities, and cities. The EU is here to support their enthusiasm in raising awareness of our joint commitment for a fair green transition. In the end, we will learn from their unforgettable journey. Young people have a key role to play and are protagonists of our green future”, said EU Commissioner for Cohesion Elisa Ferreira.