Council of Europe: Ukraine, meeting between Secretary Pejčinović Burić and President Zelenskyy

During a visit to Ukraine on April 3rd, the secretary general of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and other authorities. This has been reported by the Council of Europe in a release. “The Organisation is prepared to play a leading role in the establishment of a register to record and document evidence and claims of damage, loss, or injury because of the Russian aggression in Ukraine. The register is an important part of current international initiatives to set up a compensation mechanism for Russia’s crimes of aggression”, the secretary general said. During the meeting, they discussed “the situation of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to the Russian Federation, and the possible contribution of the Council of Europe to address this major concern”. Then, they discussed the fourth Summit of the Heads of State and Government in Reykjavik (16-17 May). During a ceremony at the Yahidnyanska school for the anniversary of the liberation of the Chernyhiv region, the secretary general pointed out: ”Yahidne has been liberated thanks to the bravery and determination of Ukrainian fighters, a step towards the just goal of a free Ukraine. The Council of Europe will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes”. The secretary general met the deputy prime minister, Olha Stefanishyna, the deputy chief of Parliament, Oleksandre Kornienko, the deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzheparova, and the prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin, to discuss the implementation of the new Action Plan for Ukraine, “Resilience, Recovery and Reconstruction” (2023-2026).