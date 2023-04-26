Council of Europe: “setbacks in human rights”. Atrocities in Russia, pushback of migrants

(foto SIR/Marco Calvarese)

“The protection of human rights in Europe has suffered serious setbacks in 2022”. What is most worrying are the atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine and the failure to adhere to international requirements on the human rights of asylum seekers, refugees and migrants in Europe. This is brought to the fore by the annual report of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatović. “A renewed commitment to human rights is needed to reverse the trend. The appalling crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine must not go unpunished. Justice must be done, including through effective cooperation with the International Criminal Court and long-term support for the Ukrainian justice system”, she stated. The report points out “the violations of the human rights of Ukrainian children transferred to the Russian Federation or temporarily occupied territories, some of whom have been given Russian citizenship in blatant violation of international humanitarian law”. As far as migration and asylum policies are concerned, “pushbacks, refusals to rescue boats in distress, inhumane conditions and treatment are the common features of an approach to migration disproportionately focused on security that endangers human lives. Instead of continuing down this path, member states should focus on providing safe and legal routes, humanitarian assistance along migration routes and search and rescue at sea”, she added. 2022 was also marked by a climate of “intolerance, hostility and even violence against LGBTI people”.