Mental health: FAFCE, conference at the European Parliament on 26 April on “Work and Loneliness” in Europe

Loneliness is a growing and unprecedented reality in Europe, which has a negative impact on the work-life balance and wellbeing of workers: in 2020, 25% of EU citizens felt lonely more than half of the time. This is according to the European Sunday Alliance which is organising a conference on “Work and Loneliness” on 26 April to shed light on the “importance of the quality of synchronised resting time for the mental health of workers”. The event will take place at the European Parliament. It is promoted by the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE), in collaboration with the EPP, and aims to “further the debate on the establishment of a weekly common day of rest at the EU level for all citizens”. “Weekly rest periods not only encompass the quantity of time, i.e. a work-free day, but also the quality of this rest”, the conference invitation reads. “A work-free day must allow to combine both personal rest and social bonding” since people are “part of a community, and their interpersonal relationships play a key role in their work-life balance”. The invitation to participate in the debate is addressed to policy makers and stakeholders (to register, please use this link).