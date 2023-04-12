Russia: Borrell (EU) condemns new attack on Civil Society Forum. “A crackdown”

“The European Union strongly condemns the decision of the Russian authorities to declare the activities of EU-Russia Civil Society Forum as ‘undesirable’”, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, said in a statement. “This decision further intensifies the crackdown on independent civil society and media in Russia, taking place against the backdrop of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”, he added. Since 2011, the EU-Russia Civil Society Forum brings together Russian and European non-governmental organisations with shared civic values. “It is a valuable bridge linking independent Russian civil society actors with European counterparts”, Borrell stressed. The European Union, once again, “urges the Russian authorities to repeal the current legislation on the so-called ‘undesirable organisations’ and ‘foreign agents’, which severely restricts the freedoms of association and opinion, in order to bring Russian legislation in line with Russia’s international obligations”. Finally, the EU expressed solidarity with Russian citizens who are prevented from exercising their rights: “We will continue to support the important work of Russian civil society organisations, human rights defenders and independent media and journalists inside and outside Russia”, Borrell concluded.