Ukraine: Buric (Council of Europe), “in Bucha and Irpin, crimes that will remain forever in collective memory”

“Today we mark one year since the Russian forces committed appalling crimes against civilians in Bucha and Irpin. These crimes will remain forever in Europe’s collective memory. As Russia’s aggression continues, other Ukrainian cities and towns have faced similar atrocities”. This was stated by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, to mark the anniversary of the liberation of towns Bucha and Irpin. “There is no place for impunity. The perpetrators must be brought to justice. There can be no sustainable peace without ensuring accountability for these and other crimes”. The Council of Europe “is playing and will continue to play a key role, in close cooperation with Ukraine, in ensuring compensation for victims and full accountability for the crimes committed, including the crime of aggression.”, she added. “We stand with our member state Ukraine, its authorities and people in these difficult and challenging times”.