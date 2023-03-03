Work-free Sunday: Mgr. Hérouard (COMECE), “everyone should have time for family, volunteering, sports, social and religious activities”

(Photo Comece)

Mgr. Antoine Hérouard, President of the Social Affairs Commission of COMECE (Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU), participated in the video campaign of the European Sunday Alliance for a work-free Sunday. In his video contribution, he stated that “everyone should be able not to work on Sundays and to spend time with their families, volunteer, play sports, and engage in social, cultural, spiritual and religious activities”. COMECE is a founding member of the European Sunday Alliance. The Alliance is a network of over 100 national Sunday Alliances, trade unions, employers and civil society organizations and religious communities in the European Union. The Alliance is committed to “raise awareness of the unique value of synchronised free time for our European societies”. In the coming weeks, the Alliance will launch its new website: www.europeansundayalliance.eu.