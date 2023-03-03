Work-free Sunday: European Sunday Alliance, “a European common day of rest” to reconcile work and family life

On the occasion of the European Day for a Work-Free Sunday, the European Sunday Alliance (ESA) calls on political and national leaders to prioritise the establishment of a European weekly common day of rest for workers – by tradition on Sunday – as enshrined in Art. 2 of the European Social Charter. In its statement, the Alliance emphasised that a common day of rest during the week is a prerequisite for a healthy work-life balance. “Individuals are indeed social beings, part of a community, and their interpersonal relationships play a key role in their work-life balance, wellbeing, and recovery from work”, the statement reads. Moreover, the ESA stressed that a common weekly rest time would be “an effective tool to counter loneliness”, which is a growing phenomenon that has a negative impact on the work-life balance and wellbeing of workers. The European Sunday Alliance has also launched a video campaign to raise awareness among EU and national political leaders, as well as private citizens, of the positive effects of a synchronised weekly day of rest. All videos can be viewed on the ESA’s social media accounts – Twitter and Facebook.