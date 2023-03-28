EU: Horn of Africa, 331 million in humanitarian aid. Commission, “multiple and overlapping crises, 50 million people starving”

(Brussels) The Horn of Africa region “is facing multiple and overlapping humanitarian crises with more than 50 million people in urgent need of food assistance”. In order to help these people, the Commission, according to a statement released by the Berlaymont Building, the headquarters of the European Commission, “will provide some €331 million in humanitarian aid primarily targeting food insecurity as well as addressing the needs of displaced persons and refugees, disaster preparedness, and education in emergencies”. The funding will support humanitarian projects in Djibouti (€500,000), Ethiopia (€60.5 million), Kenya (€12.5 million), Somalia (€72 million), South Sudan (€82 million), Sudan (€73 million), and Uganda (€30 million). Of the total funds allocated to the Greater Horn of Africa, “around €8 million will be dedicated to disaster preparedness. Other priorities across the region include protection of civilians and the fight against gender-based violence, food security and nutrition, and the education of children caught up in emergencies. The urgent needs of refugees and displaced persons will also be prioritised”. “Particular emphasis” will also be placed on “promoting respect for International Humanitarian Law”.