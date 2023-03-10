COMECE: meeting in Split (Croatia) yesterday between Card. Hollerich and Prime Minister Plenković

The President of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), Card. Jean-Claude Hollerich SJ, met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, in Split (Croatia) yesterday, Thursday 9 March. COMECE informs that Prime Minister Plenković congratulated Card. Hollerich on his appointment to Pope Francis’ Council of Cardinals, as well as on his re-election as head of the International Association of Altar Servers (CIM). The conversation – a statement reads – was “open and cordial”. The Cardinal and the Prime Minister exchanged on several crucial topics for the future of Europe: commitment to promote and protect the fundamental right to freedom of religion, support for persecuted Christian communities across the world, the importance of intercultural and interreligious dialogue, demography, ecology, migration, and asylum. Prime Minister Plenković informed the Cardinal of the measures taken by the Croatian Government to address the ongoing crisis, supporting the most vulnerable citizens, and preventing social fracture. The President of COMECE emphasised that “all should strive for decisions that lead to more social justice and respect for the dignity of the human person”. The meeting was also attended by Archbishop Želimir Puljić (Apostolic Administrator of Split-Makarska), Archbishop Emeritus Marin Barišić (Archdiocese of Split-Makarska), Mgr. Josip Ivešić (Vicar-General of the Diocese of Srijem and member of the CIM-Presidency), Jan Zupan (Cardinal’s personal secretary), Oleg Butković (Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure), and Zvonimir Frka-Petešić (Head of the Prime Minister’s Office).