EU: Brussels, 2023 edition of European Startup Village Forum starting tomorrow

The 2023 edition of the European Startup Village Forum is starting tomorrow in Brussels. Representatives from the European institutions, rural community networks and academia will meet to exchange best practices with a view to “boosting innovative entrepreneurship in the EU’s rural areas”, the European Commission announced in a statement. The event is organized by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre. The Forum will be opened by the remarks of Vice-President for Democracy Dubravka Šuica; Commissioner for Innovation Mariya Gabriel; Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Janusz Wojciechowski; and Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira. This edition of the European Startup Village Forum will focus on “the identification and analysis of triggering factors for innovation and startup creation in rural areas”. The experiences of the “Startup Village” initiative and its added value for territories will also be discussed. During the Forum, a new “Startup Village Mapping Tool” will be launched: an interactive map of existing and potential Startup villages in Europe, showing the data provided directly by the municipalities that wish to propose themselves as Startup Villages.