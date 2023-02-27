Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: the first two airplanes with humanitarian aids from the EU for the Syrian population arrived in Damascus

The first two planes with emergency aids landed in Damascus yesterday to provide support to the victims of the earthquake in Syria. Winter tents, shelters and heating equipment were handed out. The European Commission announced that in a notice. “The EU humanitarian airlift for Syria will deliver 420 tons of assistance, including 225 tons from the EU’s own humanitarian stockpiles, worth 1.1 million euros”. Such planes are part of a number of flights that are delivering aids to the Syrian population from the EU humanitarian stockpiles in Brindisi and Dubai, both in government-controlled and -uncontrolled areas, through the EU humanitarian response mechanism. In addition, fifteen EU member states (Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Finland, France, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Slovakia and Slovenia) offered their assistance to Syria through the EU civil protection mechanism and donated tents, beds, blankets, heaters, toiletries, generators, food, medical supplies, and more. A EU civil protection team is in Beirut now to coordinate the delivery of aids in Syria, and the EU humanitarian experts are cooperating with their partners “to ensure the aid reaches the most vulnerable”. So far, the EU has responded to the earthquake with 10 million euros’ worth of humanitarian aids, including 3.9 million euros of new funds and over 6 million euros reallocated to the ongoing humanitarian projects.