EU Parliament: Brussels, conference on 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

To mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a High-Level Conference will be held at the European Parliament on Wednesday, 29 November, at the initiative of the Subcommittee on Human Rights. The event will be opened by EP President Roberta Metsola. The two keynote speeches will be delivered by Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and by Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for International Partnerships. The Conference will be divided into two parts. In the morning, the theme for discussion will be “What makes human rights universal?” while in the afternoon, the focus will be on “Working together to meet the challenges of our times”. The conference will feature contributions from representatives of international and regional human rights organizations, members of EU Member States’ national parliaments, international and local civil society organisations, Nobel Peace Prize winners, young people from all over the world, MEPs, and chairs of parliamentary committees. The event, taking place at the European Parliament building in Brussels, will be webstreamed on Parliament’s Multimedia Centre.